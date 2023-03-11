Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $1,028,828.24 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,828.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

