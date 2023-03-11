Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Insider Sells $455,311.56 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TROX opened at $14.07 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

