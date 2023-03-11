Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells $510,628.44 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $179.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

