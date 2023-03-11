Jonathan Oringer Sells 6,500 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $488,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,437,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,754,018.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,835 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $4,044,519.25.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40.

Shutterstock Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE SSTK opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $98.74.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

