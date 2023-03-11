Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Sells $499,169.76 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tronox Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:TROX opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Tronox by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tronox by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 156,971 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Tronox by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,043 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 391,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 87,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.