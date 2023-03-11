Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $536,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,673,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,837,560.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 60,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00.

Donegal Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $475.36 million, a P/E ratio of -292.74 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -1,319.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DGICA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 53,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

