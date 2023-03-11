Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO Sells $534,420.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.82%.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

