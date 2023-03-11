SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Purchases $552,662.88 in Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 34,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,152,428.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SLR Investment Stock Performance
Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.12 million, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
SLR Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 455.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
