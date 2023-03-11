Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO Sells $544,978.20 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) COO John E. Breeden sold 17,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $544,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,768.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Q2 Stock Performance
QTWO stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,672,000 after acquiring an additional 160,083 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Q2 by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q2 (QTWO)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.