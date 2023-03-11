Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of PARR stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,480 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $13,246,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $8,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

