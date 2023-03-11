AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $564,958.90 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AvidXchange Stock Down 4.7 %
AvidXchange stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.52. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
