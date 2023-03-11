AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $564,958.90 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Stock Down 4.7 %

AvidXchange stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.52. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvidXchange Company Profile

AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

