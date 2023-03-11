PROS (NYSE:PRO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE PRO opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. PROS has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 122.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PROS by 729.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.