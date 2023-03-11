PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.31.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 26.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 423.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

