Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQSP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.64.

Squarespace Price Performance

Squarespace stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $30.69.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $177,316.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $964,189.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $23,478,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Squarespace by 390.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in Squarespace by 155.1% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 518,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 315,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

