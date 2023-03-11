USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) PT Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE:USAC opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,105.26%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.