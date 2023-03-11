Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $507.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.91. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $7,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,488,573 shares in the company, valued at $64,937,583.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after buying an additional 314,405 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.