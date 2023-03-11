Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.56.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $507.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.91. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.80.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after buying an additional 314,405 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.
