B2Gold’s (BTG) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BTG opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in B2Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.