EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTT. Northland Securities assumed coverage on inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

inTEST Price Performance

Shares of INTT opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in inTEST by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

