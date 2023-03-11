Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CFO Sells $1,221,300.00 in Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,221,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a quick ratio of 31.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of -0.49.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

RXDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.