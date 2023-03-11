A-Living Smart City Services (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of A-Living Smart City Services (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A-Living Smart City Services Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Living Smart City Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Living Smart City Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.