A-Living Smart City Services (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of A-Living Smart City Services (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A-Living Smart City Services Price Performance
