TD Securities Boosts Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$31.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WJXFF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wajax to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Wajax Stock Down 3.1 %

Wajax stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Wajax has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

