Credit Suisse Group Cuts Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target to GBX 149

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 152 ($1.83) to GBX 149 ($1.79) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Wimpey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.37) to GBX 111 ($1.33) in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.25.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TWODF opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.00.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

