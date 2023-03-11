UBS Group Upgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.64) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

