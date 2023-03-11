InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIPZF. CIBC lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

