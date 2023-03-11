Barclays Cuts Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target to GBX 620

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 620 ($7.46) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 830 ($9.98) to GBX 790 ($9.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($8.78) to GBX 800 ($9.62) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.02) to GBX 700 ($8.42) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $808.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

