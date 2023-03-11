Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Megaport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Megaport Price Performance
Megaport stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Megaport has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.
About Megaport
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.
