Mark Bernhard Buys 10,000 Shares of Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) insider Mark Bernhard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$66.30 ($44.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$663,000.00 ($444,966.44).

Bapcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Bapcor alerts:

Bapcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Bapcor’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. Bapcor’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Bapcor

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.