Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.30

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.30 and last traded at $103.86, with a volume of 189241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

