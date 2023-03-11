Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Trading 6.7% Higher

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.22. Approximately 217,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 668,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.20.

Crew Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$808.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

