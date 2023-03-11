Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.46

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 18921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $513.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Powell Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

