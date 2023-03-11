AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Up 12.9%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) shares rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 126,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 134,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds Trading Down 14.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.32 million, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

About AcuityAds

In related news, Director Roger Dent bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,874. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.