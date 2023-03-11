Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,189.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,189 ($26.32) and last traded at GBX 2,188 ($26.31), with a volume of 63536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,179 ($26.20).

CCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.47) to GBX 2,500 ($30.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.46) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,208.33 ($26.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,015.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,977.95. The firm has a market cap of £7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,124.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,145 ($25.79), for a total value of £643,500 ($773,809.52). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 638 shares of company stock worth $1,264,690 and sold 38,200 shares worth $81,386,303. Corporate insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

