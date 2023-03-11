Linamar (TSE:LNR) Trading Down 9%

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$70.00 and last traded at C$70.15. 135,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 119,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.40.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.18.

Linamar Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at C$199,490.01. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,938 shares of company stock worth $3,369,216. 33.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.