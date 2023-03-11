Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,650.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,650 ($31.87) and last traded at GBX 2,605 ($31.33), with a volume of 103444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,570 ($30.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,500 ($30.06) to GBX 2,930 ($35.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,389.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,149.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,355.26, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

