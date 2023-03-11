Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading 23.4% Higher

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 23.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.40. 473,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 123,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

