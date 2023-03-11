Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.17

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 450278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

