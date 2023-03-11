Dustin S. Sjuts Sells 21,508 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 123,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %
RVNC stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
