Dustin S. Sjuts Sells 21,508 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 123,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

RVNC stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

