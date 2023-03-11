Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.80

Shares of Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $12.45. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

