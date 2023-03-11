Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, an increase of 149.8% from the February 13th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,707,242 shares during the last quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $1.26 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

