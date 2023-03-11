Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the February 13th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alset Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.59 on Friday. Alset has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 30,000 shares of Alset stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,837,799 shares in the company, valued at $14,583,636.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 579,631 shares of company stock worth $1,327,419 in the last 90 days. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

About Alset

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alset by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 505,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Featured Articles

