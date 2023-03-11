Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the February 13th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Alset Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.59 on Friday. Alset has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.
In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 30,000 shares of Alset stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,837,799 shares in the company, valued at $14,583,636.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 579,631 shares of company stock worth $1,327,419 in the last 90 days. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
