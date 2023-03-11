Short Interest in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Declines By 50.0%

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AHRN stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Ahren Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

