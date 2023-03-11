Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Up 68.5% in February

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGLN stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

