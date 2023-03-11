Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,198,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.