Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,198,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

