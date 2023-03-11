Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Drops By 30.8%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 501,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Agrify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.05. Agrify has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 2,307,692 shares of Agrify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,499,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Guichao Hua bought 54,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.10 per share, with a total value of $4,617,866.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang purchased 2,307,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,499,999.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,999.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agrify Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agrify by 57.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Agrify by 808.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,763 shares in the last quarter.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

