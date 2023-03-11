ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the February 13th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.
