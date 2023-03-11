ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the February 13th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

