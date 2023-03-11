iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 766,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AIA opened at $57.23 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

