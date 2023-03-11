iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 766,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
AIA opened at $57.23 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.
Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Read More
