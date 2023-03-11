Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 39,928,980 shares.

Microsaic Systems Trading Up 20.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of £2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.76.

About Microsaic Systems

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

