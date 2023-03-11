U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.76

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and traded as low as $18.96. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 5,574,042 shares changing hands.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 648,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 545,499 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 574,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 429,757 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 56,176 shares during the period.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.