Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.61. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 97,293 shares trading hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

