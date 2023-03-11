Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.61. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 97,293 shares trading hands.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.58%.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
