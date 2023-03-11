Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of AEHL stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

