Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of AEHL stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.
About Antelope Enterprise
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antelope Enterprise (AEHL)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.